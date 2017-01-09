Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Monday, 9 January 2017
Toyin Aimakhu And Small Doctor Lock Lips In New Photo
Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu who is working on her new movie, Alakadareloaded, was pictured kissing singer, Small Doctor, on the set of the movie.
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
23:44
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment