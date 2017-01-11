Wednesday, 11 January 2017

US President Elect Donald Trump blasts CNN's report that he engaged in degrading sex acts with prostitutes in Moscow hotel where Obamas slept’

U.S President elect Donald Trump has blasted CNN for reporting that Russian government has incriminating information of him watching prostitutes perform sex acts on themselves in a posh Moscow hotel where the Barack Obama and Michelle Obama slept whenever they visited Moscow.
According to Trump, the news is fake and merely a political witch hunt by CNN. The CNN report alleged that Russia planned to use the damaging information to blackmail him when he assumed presidency of the United States.
