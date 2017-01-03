Vivica Fox tearfully reveals 50 Cent was her true love
Despite their very public social media spats, Vivica Fox has revealed
she has nothing but love for 50 Cent as he was her true love.Speaking on
Wendy Williams Show with teary eyes, she said
“I will always have love for him. As much as we have been through, I
will always have love for him,I’ve said the he was literally like, my
true love. He was you guys,”I hated to have to beef with him but I don’t
let nobody mess with me. I ain’t no punk.”
She also revealed she walked up to him at the Knicks game and decided to put an end to their beef once and for all.
"Did
you walk past 50?" Wendy asked. Vivica replied, "No, I walked to him. I
walked over to him and I told him 'Happy New Year'."
