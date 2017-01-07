Why Pastor Adeboye stepped down as head of RCCG Nigeria

A statement signed by Leke Adeboye, the clergyman's last son clarified that Adeboye remains the general overseer, Worldwide of RCCG while Obayemi will be leading the RCCG Nigeria.
According to the statement, this is in line with the regulation that heads of churches, mosques and non-profit organizations have a maximum period of 20 years to lead....
"The regulation stipulates that heads of non profit organisations like churches now have a maximum period of twenty years to lead their organizations while in retirement, they are not permitted to hand over to their families," the statement read.Before his appointment, Obayemi was the former special assistant to the general overseer on finance.
Adeboye, 74, was appointed general overseer of the church in 1991, taking over from Papa Akindayomi, who had died the previous year.
