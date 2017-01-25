Why showering daily is bad for you

Compelling body of evidence shows showering too much can damage our microbiome, the community of microbes that live on us.This can lead to a breakout in acne, according to researchers in two separate studies.
Studies have shown showering every day using shampoo and soap strips a person's hair and skin of its array of microbes.
Someone's microbiome is important because without it, their immune system, digestion and heart would stop working.It would be natural to think if someone stopped showering, they would begin to smell quite bad.
But this smell is only a result of showering in the first place, some say.
Chemical engineer Dave Whitlock has not showered in a dozen years to save his bacteria
At first, I was an oily, smelly beast,' he said.
'The odour of bodies is the product of bacteria that live on our skin and feed off of the oily secretions from the sweat and sebaceous glands at the base of our hair follicles.'
But Mr Hamblin said after a while of not showering, 'your ecosystem reaches a steady state, and you stop smelling bad.Culled from Mailonline
'I mean, you don’t smell like rosewater or Axe Body Spray, but you don’t smell like B.O., either. You just smell like a person.'
