Wife begs college student to leave her husband after infecting him STD

Screenshots showing a Whatsapp conversation between a Kenyan woman and a university student over an affair with her husband has gone viral online.
In one of the screenshots, the troubled wife desperately begs the young girl to leave her husband after infecting him with sexually transmitted diseases, which the husband has also in turn infected her with.
The college girl, however, rudely tells off the wife and even threatens to kill her if she ever comes in between them.
According to Tuko News, the unidentified girl is a student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), while the husband is an official at the university.
Read their conversation below...
No comments:
Post a Comment