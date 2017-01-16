Woman has intercourse with male sex-doll, narrates her experience(Photos/video)

Sex columnist Karley Sciortino, 31, gave her review of her 20-minute session with Gabriel as she tested out the dolls ' skills for a documentary about male sex dolls.
The experiment aimed to test the notion that only men could have intercourse with a sex doll because women were thought to need an emotional attachment.
I feel like I am on a Tinder date.It feels weird because it is so lifelike but it enters this space which feels uncomfortable.
"It feels like a real person who can't respond to you."She is filmed kissing the doll in her underwear and then having intercourse with it.
"It feels absolutely indistinguishable from a real person except that I am completely in control.
"You can't have this experience having sex with a real person."
No comments:
Post a Comment