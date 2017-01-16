Monday, 16 January 2017

Woman has intercourse with male sex-doll, narrates her experience(Photos/video)

 A woman has revealed in detail what it is like to sleep with a male sex doll.

Sex columnist Karley Sciortino, 31, gave her review of her 20-minute session with Gabriel as she tested out the dolls ' skills for a documentary about male sex dolls.

The experiment aimed to test the notion that only men could have intercourse with a sex doll because women were thought to need an emotional attachment.


A 5ft 9in silicone doll such as Gabriel costs about £5,000,Miror UK reports. Karley, a sex columnist for Vogue and Vice from New York, described the organ as very life like with real pubic hair, a hard inside and soft outer layer.
I feel like I am on a Tinder date.It feels weird because it is so lifelike but it enters this space which feels uncomfortable.
"It feels like a real person who can't respond to you."She is filmed kissing the doll in her underwear and then having intercourse with it.
"It feels absolutely indistinguishable from a real person except that I am completely in control.
"You can't have this experience having sex with a real person."

