Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Sunday, 22 January 2017
Women's March against Donald Trump is biggest protest in US history
More than an estimated 2.5 million women across the globe marched against Donald Trump yesterday as they took to the streets to protest against the new president.
In Washington DC, hundreds of thousands turned out to stand up for gender equality, healthcare for women and other issues thought to be threatened under Trump's presidency.
It is now said to be the biggest protest in US history...
Images-Getty
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
04:08
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment