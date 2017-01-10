Xperience Womanity Awards 2017: Most Influential Beauty Queens In Nigeria

And we would be celebrating 10 of them this year at the Xperience Womanity Awards 2017 set to hold on Saturday, the 22nd of April, in Enugu State , Nigeria. We celebrate you for breaking through the media, touching lives and becoming serial entrepreneurs..
Below are the 10 Most Influential Beauty Queens in Nigeria arranged in no particular other.
She has used her platform to support causes and projects that vital to the human race
She is the first African and Nigerian to win the crown.
6. PRECIOUS CHIKWENDU FANI KAYODE: Precious Chikwendu is a Nigerian beauty pageant titleholder from Awka, Anambra State who was crowned Miss United Nations 2014 in Jamaica 2014. She is a model and a Nollywood actress.
She is also the CEO of SNOW WHITE HEART FOUNDATION. A foundation with the dare need to ensure education is made a priority and mandatory for all children over the world. She has through this foundation touched the lives of over 30,000 children who have been beneficiaries of her welfare, projects one Education ,Livelihood, social engineering and more.
7. EZINNE AKUDO: Ezinne Akudo Anyaoha is a Nigerian lawyer and beauty queen. Ezinne Akudo Anyaoha was crowned Miss Nigeria in July, 2013.
She reigned for two years, but rather than letting the value of crown drop she launched her foundation. The EIGHT FOUNDATION , a Rape crisis center, with the aim of providing free services in the areas of Crisis Response, Counseling & Support and Court advocacy where it's necessary.
Her pet project say "No to domestic violence and Rape" changed the lives of lots of youngsters, With the support of Imo state Governments, she was able to organize seminars in secondary schools where she created awareness on this topic. She shared relief items to the less privileged putting smiles in their faces one group of people at time.
10. WINIFRED UDUIMOH: Winifred Uduimoh is the winner of the Nigerian Queen 2016, in her time in office she has dedicated herself to serving the less privileged, giving them care products and attention. She has been recognized by renowned fashion and entertainment platforms for her uniqueness.
