Britain's youngest Euromillions winner wants to sue Lotto for ruining her life with big win

Ms Park admitted she was fed up with buying designer goods and going on pricier holidays, preferring Benidorm, and has struggled to keep a relationship as boyfriends are after her money.
“At times it feels like winning the lottery has ruined my life.“I thought it would make it ten times better but it’s made it ten times worse. I wish I had no money most days. I say to myself, ‘My life would be so much easier if I hadn’t won.’
“People look at me and think, ‘I wish I had her lifestyle, I wish I had her money.’ But they don’t realise the extent of my stress.
“I have material things but apart from that my life is empty. What is my purpose in life?”
Jane added: “I think 18 should be the minimum age for winning the lottery, at the least. The current age of 16 is far too young.”
Jane said:
“My nana Anne told me, ‘You might as well have given me a gun.’ I was like, ‘Nana, what are you talking about? This is the best thing ever?’ But now I totally agree.
“She was saying you can’t give a 17-year-old that amount of money.”
“I’ve had s**t relationships and it’s left me with a massive guard up. With the last one, I showered him with gifts. I thought it would make him happy.
“I bought him a Rolex, a car, clothes every week. I regret it all.”
“There’s no point in going shopping all the time, you can only order so much. I get sick of it.”
Jane also had £4,500 breast implants when she was 18.Jane has moved back into a small flat with her mum who does everything for her, including her laundry.
But Jane, who now owns two properties and calls herself a developer, insists it was only family advice that stopped her blowing all the money.
But has she ever thought of just getting rid of her winnings to relieve herself of the burden?
“What?” Jane laughs incredulously. “Nah.”
Culled from Sunday Mirror
