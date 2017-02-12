Sunday, 12 February 2017

Davido no longer deserves my virginity-Adokiye

Popular self-professed virgin, Adokiye Kyrian made headlines when she offered her virginity to Boko Haram terrorists in exchange to the Chibok girls.After that, she offered to be deflowered by Davido .She said I love Davido.I think he has a good heart and i'm guessing a lot of people don’t know that he’s nice and soft-hearted.”

However, since she made that statement, the busty singer has had a rethink. In a chat with Punch's Sunday Scoop, she said, 
“I am still a virgin. No weapon fashioned against my virginity shall prosper. I was really serious about wanting to be deflowered by Davido because I love him so much, but he didn’t acknowledge my offer. Remaining a virgin is a matter of choice, and I don’t think I’m the only one out there. It is a personal decision spurred by self-discipline and not on moral or religious grounds.”
