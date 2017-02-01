I Don't Care If He Is Married, I Love Him - Actress Professes Love For Veteran Act, Pete Edochie I Don't Care If He Is Married, I Love Him - Actress Professes Love For Veteran Act, Pete Edochie

Wednesday, 1 February 2017

I Don't Care If He Is Married, I Love Him - Actress Professes Love For Veteran Act, Pete Edochie


Nigeria-based Liberian Nollywood actress, Blessing Brown, has revealed just how much she is in love with veteran actor, Pete Edochie.
In a chat with SunNews, she said marrying an older man is key as they are blessed with a wealth of experience.
In her words:
 “Since I was a child I have been crushing ‎on him. I still look forward to seeing myself in the arms of Pete Edochie. I don’t mind the fact that he is married; he is my dream husband. I like the way he talks, walks and acts. .

Nobody else can substitute him in my life right now. Not even his younger version, Yul Edochie; he doesn’t entice me. All I want is Pete and not his sons or look alike! I love him regardless of his age. Older men make good husbands. .

Age is just a number. If I love a 70-year old man, I don’t see why I shouldn’t marry him. I don’t have time for small boys still running around and wearing studs in their ears with lots of chains hanging around their necks.”
