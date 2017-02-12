Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Sunday, 12 February 2017
Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Nipples In a Braless Sheer Dress For Pre-Grammy Event [Photos]
Singer Nicole Scherzinger, turned heads in a sheer dress which she rocked with no bra on at Clive Davis' annual Pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
The 38-year-old , was not shy to put her nipples on display as she posed for the camera.
More photos below:
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
06:03
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment