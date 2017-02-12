Sunday, 12 February 2017

Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Nipples In a Braless Sheer Dress For Pre-Grammy Event [Photos]


Singer Nicole Scherzinger, turned heads in a sheer dress which she rocked with no bra on at Clive Davis' annual Pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
The 38-year-old , was not shy to put her nipples on display as she posed for the camera.
More photos below:





Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Content.ad - new