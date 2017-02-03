Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Friday, 3 February 2017
See How Mariah Carey Hit The Gym [Photos]
Singer Mariah Carey, clad in a cleavage baring outfit, and Rihanna's Fenty Puma boots,hit the gym for some erm...workout?
More below:
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
11:54
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment