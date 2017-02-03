Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Friday, 3 February 2017
See this Nigerian girl's tweets about Beyonce vs Kim Kardashian nude baby bump photos
If Kim had dared to pose for a maternity shoot like Beyonce, she would have been called unprintable names.. I guess there's really no justice in the world...
