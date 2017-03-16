"Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Stephanie Otobo

In an exclusive tell-all interview with LIB, Apostle Johnson Suleman's alleged side chick/accused blackmailer, Stephanie Otobo revealed more on her alleged affair with the pastor. According to her, Apostle Suleman once told her about a girl who stabbed herself after he refused to accept her pregnancy.
She also revealed that she sometimes had sex with him just before he goes on the pulpit to preach. Stephanie also alleged that the pastor told her about his various sex excapades with some other Nigerian celebrities and how he pays them N400,000 for one night stand. Click here to Watch the
Full Video interview with Stephanie Otobo
