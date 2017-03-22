Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Chemistry Still There! See This Cute Photo Of BBNaija's Miyonse And Gifty
The pair, were spotted at GalaxyTV's D'Lounge.
Hmm that smile on Miyonse's face though!
