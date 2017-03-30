Flying bird allegedly turns into a human being in Port Harcourt (photos)

A flying bird alleged transformed into a human being in Port Harcourt. According to the story shared on Facebook, the incident happened along Agip Junction. The bird allegedly was flying when it got electrocuted and fell. A little boy ran to pick up the bird but it transformed into an old woman. (the real story is probably she's a mentally unstable person)
More photos below..."This morning along Agip, Port-Harcourt a bird that was flying got electrocuted and fell. The little terrified boy standing behind the signpost rushed to pick the bird and immediately it turned to this wretched horrifying looking dead woman.
Making everyone run (even those shouting the BLOOD OF JESUS)." Facebook user, EFCC Chiko wrote. A person also dropped comment on her page saying she was a witness.
