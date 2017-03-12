This comes after she recorded a video saying Tonto Dikeh's husband is like a brother to her and also a mentor ...She also said she bought her new car with her life savings,a claim Tonto has refuted..
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Sunday, 12 March 2017
Interesting..Tonto Dikeh's husband and side chick Rosaline Muerer disable Instagram comments
This comes after she recorded a video saying Tonto Dikeh's husband is like a brother to her and also a mentor ...She also said she bought her new car with her life savings,a claim Tonto has refuted..
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment