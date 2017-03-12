Sunday, 12 March 2017

Interesting..Tonto Dikeh's husband and side chick Rosaline Muerer disable Instagram comments

 After Tonto Dikeh openly revealed Rosaline Muerer is involved with her husband, the upcoming actress has disabled her Instagram comments to avoid the wrath of angry fans.Churchill has also disabled his own comments..

This comes after she recorded a video saying Tonto Dikeh's husband is like a brother to her and also a mentor ...She also said she bought her new car with her life savings,a claim Tonto has refuted..

