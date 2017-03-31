Friday, 31 March 2017

Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe suffers complications after breast implants

 Ex-BBA contestant and Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe revealed she developed complications from her breast implants and had to travel to the US to get it fixed.She shared a photo with her surgeon writing

Got complications from a previous cosmetic Surgery I had (story for another day) and I am pleased with my Doctors who have done incredible job on me..... I can't be more thankful! I could've died but I'm well now 🌚.
On the right is what she looked like before the implants  ...
