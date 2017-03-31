Got complications from a previous cosmetic Surgery I had (story for another day) and I am pleased with my Doctors who have done incredible job on me..... I can't be more thankful! I could've died but I'm well now 🌚.On the right is what she looked like before the implants ...
Friday, 31 March 2017
Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe suffers complications after breast implants
