"The photo on the left was taken in 1998 and the photo on the right: 2012. I was 6 and 20 years old, respectively. The concept that always comes to mind is the idea that my mother has been the one to lift me yesterday, properly preparing me to be able to lift her today. "Lifting" is figurative for inspire, encourage, motivate, and support. "More photos below
Friday, 31 March 2017
Meet the young man and his stunning mother who would pass for his girlfriend
