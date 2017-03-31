Mel B's Husband Shares Intimate Threesome Snap Amidst Claims Their Marriage Ended Because It Was An Open One

Taking to Instagram last year, the 41-year-old had shared a saucy snap belonging to Kim Kardashian, and tagged Mel, teasing fans that he and the Spice Girl were involved.
The reappearance of the photo - featuring two women and one man with his hand between their thighs - comes in light of claims from his brother Jeremiah that the couple had an 'open and loose' relationship - which led to their divorce.
The joke began when Kim Kardashian shared a number of racy black and white snaps to her Instagram, while at a friend's wedding in Miami with husband Kanye West.
The sexy photo depicted a man fondling one woman's thigh, while his head rested on another's stomach, beside her hand clad with fake nails and a dazzling ring.
However Kim later made sense of her selection of risqué photos from the bash, which Mel and Stephen had actually been present at.
She took to her app to explain that none of the implied antics had happened, but that the photos were instead a creative experiment by the group.
She said on her app: 'It's been a while since our friends have been together and all dressed up, so we were just feeling inspired and wanted to take fun pics.'
'It was a different way to capture moments from the night. We were all so into snapping and coming up with different ideas.'
However the photo's resurfacing comes as Stephen's brother Jeremiah claimed it was Stephen and Mel's 'open' relationship that led to the breakdown of their marriage.
