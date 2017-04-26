I Ate Dog Food At Ali Baba's House To Avoid Starving To Death - I Go Dye

I Go Dye, ha advised Efe, to stop talking about his poor upbringing and enjoy his new found fame and popularity instead.
During AY Live comedy show, I Go Dyre advised Efe saying:
“Efe, you just dey shout “Who I be” up and down like say na you suffer pass, you better stop am! You think say na only you don suffer? Make I tell you, plenty of us dey wey don suffer pass you before we come later get money o, if you hear some of us story ehn, you go shut up. When I never get money, hunger don make me chop dog food for Ali Baba house before. You don chop dog food before? So no go dey think say na you suffer pass o, people don suffer pass you well”, he told Efe.
