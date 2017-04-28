Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Friday, 28 April 2017
Kylie Jenner hits back at photoshop claims by showing off tiny waist in new photos
Yesterday,fans slammed Kylie Jenner for photoshopping a photo in her underwear which made her waist look incredibly tiny..In apparent response, she shared more photos with focus on her waist..
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
23:14
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment