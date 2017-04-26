Wednesday, 26 April 2017

Lovely photo of Lilian Esoro and her baby boy strapped to her back

The actress shared this lovely photo writing ......""loving every minute being a proud super mom. All thanks to God 4 this beautiful opportunity 🙏🙏. As an African #Woman that i is""
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Content.ad - new