Meet the couple who are getting divorced so their girlfriend won't get jealous

Benno, a legal assistant, said:
“Cristina and I decided this was something that needed to be done in order for Sierra to understand the depth of how much we love her and want her to be part of our family.
“The benefits of one of us marrying her are going to be on many different levels.“She is going to be legally considered a parent to the children and, more importantly, it will show her that this is not a temporary thing, we both love her and it’s something that’s meant to be permanent.”
Cristina and Benno met in 2005 when they were both serving in the US military police.
They married four months later and a year into their marriage they had their first child, Isaiah, now 11, and later, Rebecca, seven, and Brianna, six.
Cristina, also a legal assistant, said:
“Initially, it was my idea to open the marriage. I brought it to Benno’s attention and told him I would like to introduce women to our relationship to see where it goes.Cristina met Sierra at a local shopping centre in Las Vegas.They went on a few dates and to Cristina’s delight, Sierra was willing to join her marriage.
“Other than that we had everything going for us. Three kids, a great relationship and adding Sierra into our lives has just made it a hundred times better, I feel like I’m complete.”
Sierra said:
“At first I was very hesitant about getting involved with a married couple.
“I was worried that I would be disposable and that this was a phase they were going through.
“But when I spent time with them I realised what they wanted and felt this was a situation I could work with, so I jumped on board.”
The relationship progressed and the three decided to take the next step in their ‘three-lationship’.
He said: “We share a bed together, we share everything together, so since we met Sierra we have not had a night that we don’t all involve each other in some sort of sexual activity.
“It’s busy. There are lots of hands everywhere. The beauty of what we do is that we can have a very active sexual life and it’s completely safe and it’s with people that we love.
Since moving into the family home, Sierra has become the main caregiver for the trio’s children, staying at home while Benno and Cristina go out to work.
Benno said: “We had talked to our children before this and let them know we wanted to adopt someone and bring somebody into our relationship. Our children have been very supportive of this. They have understood.”
Sierra said: “There is really not jealousy in our relationship. Sometimes we have a hard time communicating because there are three people instead of two, but we always work through it.Benno added:
“We share all of our feelings with each other and we don’t hold anything back.
“Everything is equal, so there is nothing to be jealous of. We are very happy with all three of us together.”
He added: “This lifestyle isn’t for everyone. There are a lot of people that are monogamous and are happy with just being with one person and that’s completely fine.
“Every one of us is different. But before you judge, take a look at our lives and see the benefit of it. I couldn’t imagine my life any other way.”
No comments:
Post a Comment