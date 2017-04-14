Tonto Dikeh: My husband is a yahoo boy

Embattled
Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has dropped a shocker via her instagram
update this morning where she seemingly called her estranged hubby
Oladunni Churchill.
Churchill an Internet scammer (popularly known in Nigeria as Yahoo boy).
She also termed Churchill as being involved in “419 schemes,” although
she didn’t specify if these schemes include ponzi schemes or not.
The mother of one also hinted that Mr. CHurchill’s domestic violence cost her an unborn baby.
Tonto wrote:
