Friday, 14 April 2017

Tonto Dikeh: My husband is a yahoo boy


Embattled Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has dropped a shocker via her instagram update this morning where she seemingly called her estranged hubby Oladunni Churchill.

Embattled Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has dropped a shocker via her instagram update  where she seemingly called her estranged hubby Oladunni Churchill an Internet scammer (popularly known in Nigeria as Yahoo boy). She also termed Churchill as being involved in “419 schemes,” although she didn’t specify if these schemes include ponzi schemes or not.
The mother of one also hinted that Mr. CHurchill’s domestic violence cost her an unborn baby.
Tonto wrote:
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Content.ad - new