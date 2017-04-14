Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Friday, 14 April 2017
Wizkid's reaction to the money EFCC found in Ikoyi apartment
Wizkid took to Twitter to express his shock over the $38m, N23m and £27,000 discovered in an apartment in Ikoyi...
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
00:27
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment