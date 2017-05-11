Thursday, 11 May 2017

Blac Chyna gets a Ferrari 488 Spider as a birthday gift (photos)

Blac Chyna just shared these photos of the brand new Ferrari 488 Spider purchased as a gift for her birthday. She however didn't state whether the $200,000 luxury sports car was paid for by herself or her second baby daddy, Rob Kardashian bought it.

"The Ferrari 488 is a sports car produced by the Italian sports car manufacturer Ferrari, introduced in 2015 to replace the previous 458. It is powered by a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8, smaller in displacement and higher in output than the 458's naturally aspirated engine."
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Content.ad - new