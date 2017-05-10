Cossy Puts Huge Boobs On Display In New Video

Watch video:
Introducing my new bitch. Her name is Bully Hadita Ojiakor... I call her #bully because i just adopted this grown ass #bitch...hahahha i got scared at one point. But hey...i showered her who the boss bitch 😁... I love my Bully do you? Pls ooo this is not the playgirl mansion ...just a little guest room in town...holding up here till i complete my Abuja playgirl Mansion soon.... Bully will be the chief security officer...😀 #dog #lover #goofingoff #friday #swag #dont #care...hahaha So no worry
