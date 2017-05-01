Grandma looks so much like Scarlett Johansson,even the star is shocked

Scarlett Johansson has been left stunned after seeing the photo of a
woman who is her spitting image.An Imgur user posted a throwback photo
of his grandma ,writing
My Grandma Looked Like Scarlett Johansson When She Was Younger
After the star's attention was called to the photo she recorded a video
inviting Geraldine to watch her latest movie with her ,all expenses
paid. The star said.
"I saw that you were, quote, 'drunk as a skunk' when taking that photo,
and I would like to see your drunk face."I want to share a drunk face
with you. Let's have a drink, Geraldine."
