Monday, 1 May 2017

Mugshot of Saucekid aka Sinzu emerges as it is revealed he is in U.S jail

Nigerian rapper, Saucekid aka Sinzu, real name is Babalola Falemi,has been under the radar for a while.The reason is not far-fetched as he  is reportedly at Ada County Jail, a medium security prison attached to the Idaho Sheriff Department.

The reason for his incarceration is unknown as has has been in custody after nearly 10 months.If you recall,in 2014 he was declared wanted after a CCTV showed someone like him withdrawing money from an ATM machine.It was revealed he  used the credit card of a woman to withdraw $300.
He took to social media to deny he was the one in the footage,blaming the incidence on his rival and former friend,Godwon
