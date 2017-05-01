The reason for his incarceration is unknown as has has been in custody after nearly 10 months.If you recall,in 2014 he was declared wanted after a CCTV showed someone like him withdrawing money from an ATM machine.It was revealed he used the credit card of a woman to withdraw $300.
Monday, 1 May 2017
Mugshot of Saucekid aka Sinzu emerges as it is revealed he is in U.S jail
