Rita Dominic opens up on why she's still single

“I believe that God is in charge of my life and will present the right man to me at the right time.”
On social pressure getting to her,she said
“I am a human being and I would be lying to say that it doesn’t sometimes. “More so because it’s something I sincerely want to do but the feeling passes when I remember that society will not live with the person. “I will live with the man, so it is very important that I do it because I want to, not because society wants it for me.”
On the myth that sex, for women, gets better with age, Rita said sex at 40 is what you make of it.
“If you ordinarily don’t enjoy it, age won’t make a difference. “I find that when a woman embraces her sexuality, many Nigerians equate it to being Ashewo, as if we should act like sex is not pleasurable.”
Rita described dating, as a nightmare, “especially in these days of social media where with one click you are all over the internet.”
However,she admitted
“I do date when someone special comes around. “I love being totally drawn to someone and doing all those loving things couples do, but I am also wary of liars and bullies.”
