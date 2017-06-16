How Evans most trusted girlfriend led to his arrest

Sources attributed it to an informant residing in Magodo and intelligence reports that revealed identities of his three girlfriends.
It was gathered that after the Inspector-General of police deployed his Intelligence Response Team to track the notorious kingpin, they made huge progress from the documents recovered from his hideout in Igando, Lagos after the miraculous disappearance of his last victim.
The documents reportedly aided them in identifying occupants of that apartment and opened an avalanche of information leading to Evans movement.
That was how they discovered that he lives at Magodo area of Lagos State, while other members were also residing in Lagos, Rivers, Abuja, Edo and Anambara States. N30m IGP reward as a boost .
A source who spoke with Vanguard disclosed that the leader of IGP’s team, Abba Kyari, who was tracking their locations had planned to round-up all the suspects, in one swoop, but his plans failed as Evans was always changing locations, making it difficult to get his exact location.
The source who spoke with Vanguard on the condition of anonymity disclosed that, while Kyari was searching for Evans, and has also mobilized some residents of Magodo Estate, giving them clear descriptions of Evans, his vehicles and the name of his security man, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, also announced a bounty of N30million on information that could lead to the arrest of Evans.
This led to the rounding up of three women believed to be Evans girlfriends, and they were identified as Amaka, Ijeoma and Ngozi.
The operatives were said to have discovered that Evans was very close to Amaka and he rented an apartment for her in Okota area of Lagos State. Sources explained that Evans was fond of sleeping in Amaka’s house on a regular basis and they decided to use Amaka to lure him. His plan to evade arrest .
It was further gathered that fearing that Amaka may have been picked by the police, he avoided her as much as he could.
However, one of the police informants in Magodo made a breakthrough as the IRT were banking on Amaka, and he called and informed the police that he has located Evans apartment.
He also disclosed that Evans has not been seen around his house for a long time and he was believed to have moved out of his house. Our source revealed that, Evans was highly elusive at this time and he was quite aware that the police were closing in on him and he moved away from his home and relocated to a hotel in Agidigingbi area of Ikeja adding that he also moved his wife and children to Ghana and was trying to dispose some of his properties at the time he was arrested.
The final straw On the day he was arrested, according to sources, he was said to be unaware that operatives had located his apartment in Magodo, when he contacted Amaka on Saturday morning.
“He was said to have called her on the phone around 4:15am, without knowing that some policemen were with her and asked her to wait outside her compound to meet him.
She reportedly joined him later at the spot and as soon as she got into the car, he attacked her, threatening to kill her for not informing him about the police presence in her house.
Evans was said to have gotten angry and drove away with her in his Grand Cherokee SUV and they had an accident at Iyana-Ipaja area where he abandoned the vehicle, seized Amaka’s phone and asked her to go home. It was from there that he picked a cab to his residence at Magodo to pick some few things towards travelling out of the country. After then, we swooped on him and arrested him inside his bedroom.”
