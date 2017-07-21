Friday, 21 July 2017

Boob Alert! Christina Milian Pours Out Of Her Cleavage Baring Tight Dress

 Past couple of days have seen the beautiful singer showing off her body and this she did again as she stepped out for an event recently.
Rocking a white cleavage baring off the shoulder dress, Milian had jaws dropping as it looked like her boob at any moment, could pop out of the tight outfit.
More photos below:


Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Content.ad - new