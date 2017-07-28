Friday, 28 July 2017

Christina Milian Suffers Nip Slip As She Swims In Very Racy Bikini

 The mom of one suffered a nipple slip while swimming in a very racy outfit.

Milian's tiny red bikini top slipped dangerously low, revealing a hint of nipple, as she emerged from the water.

Dressed in a maroon-colored bikini, the stunning star attempted to cover up her famous curves with a nude-colored mesh top.
More photos below:



Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Content.ad - new