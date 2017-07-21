Court Dissolves Marriage Of Woman Who Asks Husband For Money Before S*x

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Wednesday granted the request of her estranged hubby to dissolve the union.
Delivering his judgment, the President of the court, Mr Adegboyega Omilola, said from all indications it appeared that the estranged couple were tired of the marriage and all efforts to reconcile them had failed.
“Since both parties had consented to the dissolution of their marriage, this court has no choice than to dissolve the marriage.
“The court pronounce the marriage between Mr Sunday Olaosebikan and Mrs Mutiatu Olaosebikan dissolved today, both parties henceforth cease to be husband and wife.
“Both are free to go their separate ways without any hindrance or molestation,” the News Agency of Nigeria quotes Omilola as saying.
The court also granted the custody of the only child of the marriage to the mother.
Earlier, Mr Sunday Olaosebikan, had told the court that his wife had always refused him s*x until she collected at least N500 and that he was tired of paying before having s*x with his wife.
The 42-year-old businessman begged the court to terminate the union on grounds of lack of love.
No comments:
Post a Comment