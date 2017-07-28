I Killed My Wife For Daring To Laugh At Me - Man Confesses

For daring to continuous laugh at him, a man has confessed to killing his wife. The said man confessed a witness.
The murdered woman has been identified by FBI officials as 39-year-old Kristy Manzanares from Utah. Kristy was murdered on Tuesday in a sad case of domestic violence. The incident happened aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Alaska.
According to Fox13now.com Kenneth Manzanares, the victim's husband was arrested and charged with murder.
An FBI agent revealed that a witness entered the couple’s cabin and found Kenneth Manzanares with blood on his hands and clothing.
“She would not stop laughing at me,” Kenneth Manzanares told the witness, according to a search warrant affidavit. The couple have three children together.
Kenneth was caught as he was trying to drag his wife’s body to the balcony before he was stopped by a witness.
“My life is over,” Kenneth Manzanares spontaneously told investigators as he was being searched for physical evidence, according to the affidavit.
“He was very worked up, he said, ‘Everyone, we need all medical, security, all personnel to deck 9 and deck 14’, and that scared me because I’m on deck 14,” recounted Megan Morr, a passenger on the Emerald Princess.
According to KSTU, passengers say they heard two men and a woman fighting on their balcony, an argument they say then continued on in the hallway.
“People were running through the hall with blood all over them and trying to get security,” Morr said.
Passengers say they didn’t know the 39-year-old Utah woman was dead in a room. All they saw was a man trying to jump off the ship.
“They were on deck 7 and he tried to run up to deck 9 to jump off the ship, but security grabbed him before he could jump,” Morr said.
