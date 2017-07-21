I Warned Rob About Blac Chyna - Tyga Spills More Tea

During an interview on Power 105.1’sThe Breakfast Club radio show on Thursday, July 20, Tyga who has a 4-year-old son King Cairo with Chyna, revealed that he warned Rob, 30, about the 29-year-old model.
In his words:
"I told him what the play was," he said. "I told him, like, what he was gonna deal with, you know what I'm saying? When I was with [Kylie], I told him like, 'Bro I was just with her for three, four years. This is what you're about to deal with.'"
“She just Chyna. She just got a different mentality. She really is a good person — you feel me — at heart, but she’s been through a lot in her life, and she didn’t have people to help guide her and stuff in her life.”On claims, Chyna is a golddigger, the Rack City crooner said:
“I mean when we was together, I held her down, but after we broke up, she was doing her own thing and hustling,” he said.
