The man Blac Chyna cheated on Rob Kardashian with shares nude photos of himself & Chyna clad in jewelry Rob bought

It keeps getting messier! Rob Kardashian outed a guy, nicknamed Ferrari,
who reached out to him after sleeping with Blac Chyna and wanted to
expose her for money. Well the guy has now decided to admit that he's
truly sleeping with Chyna by sharing photos of them naked together in
bed. What makes it even more shocking is that Chyna is wearing the
$250k jewelry Rob bought her a few days ago.
Ferrari
also confirmed that he cut the tags and wore the designer bathrobes Rob
bought and kept in Chyna's house. See that after the cut...
No comments:
Post a Comment