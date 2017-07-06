Thursday, 6 July 2017

The man Blac Chyna cheated on Rob Kardashian with shares nude photos of himself & Chyna clad in jewelry Rob bought

It keeps getting messier! Rob Kardashian outed a guy, nicknamed Ferrari, who reached out to him after sleeping with Blac Chyna and wanted to expose her for money. Well the guy has now decided to admit that he's truly sleeping with Chyna by sharing photos of them naked together in bed. What makes it even more shocking is that Chyna is wearing the $250k jewelry Rob bought her a few days ago.
Ferrari also confirmed that he cut the tags and wore the designer bathrobes Rob bought and kept in Chyna's house. See that after the cut...
 
