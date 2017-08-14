Tuesday, 1 August 2017

14-year-old Instagram star Malu shares inappropriate twerk videos; people ask child services to investigate


14-year-old Instagram star Malu posted a video on Instagram that shocked viewers and led to them calling on child services to investigate.
In the outrageous video shared on Instagram Live, her aunt and her mom are seen dancing suggestively. A child is seen in the video taping the butt of the woman twerking. At some point, the twerking woman pulls her bum short and continues dancing in only her thongs. Malu is seen laughing in the video too.

Malu shared the video to her over 4 million Instagram followers and it generated a lot of outrage. People are now calling on Miami child services to get involved, especially because a very young child is involved.
Of late, Malu has been in the news a lot. A couple of weeks back, she fought another 14-year-old girl (Danielle Bregoli "Cash Me Outside") over a boy - NBA YoungBoy. Last week, she broke up with NBA YoungBoy, claiming he tried to "take her virginity". Days back, it was reported that Blac Chyna's man, Mechie, was crushing on her and liking her raunchy photos.
With the emergence of the inappropriate video of her mom and aunt twerking, a lot of people are now saying it's no surprise Malu behaves the way she does.
See more graphic photos below.
