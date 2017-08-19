Wednesday, 2 August 2017

19-year-old Boy Runs Mad After Visiting Babalawo For 'Yahoo plus'

RunmadIn a get-rich-quick attempt, a young boy of 19-year old ran mad in a bid to go into 'Yahoo Plus'
In case you don't know, Yahoo Plus is an elevated form of Yahoo Yahoo, one of the traditional modes of cyber fraud.
It involves performing various rituals, including sleeping in a cemetery and bathing in a river to brighten the swindler's chances of getting his victims hypnotised.
Once this is successfully done, the victim is guaranteed to keep remitting money from wherever he or she is in the world.

The said 19-year-old boy who visited a babalawo (native doctor) for the process of yahoo plus which involves rituals, but reportedly ran mad because he couldn't finish his task.
He was asked to finish 3 eggs or something terrible will happen to him, He was unable to finish it, then he ran mad.
Twitter user, Oluwafunminrie, who disclosed he was called to join the boy's family for prayers, revealed this in a series of tweet. Read below:
D843762e 1e58 4746 96a1 5ee942653967
89beca98 5bd3 4e5b 83c7 698484a357f4
A83141be 6cfe 4860 9019 Efe98d732fa0
5399d166 5de0 43ab Ba61 7d922973de65
E00ccd69 5984 430b 9e8b Afa68d010d00
F4d7ead5 223c 476a 9573 B7a4570c2467
84517e4e 96e0 4939 A89f Dd708f196685
B9b305c1 B987 4d81 B17c 8e59191e8f20
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Content.ad - new