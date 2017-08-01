Graphic: See a strange baby born yesterday in Benue State, the parents are reportedly planning to throw her away

The baby, according to activist and philanthropist Ukan Kurugh, was delivered yesterday, July 31, around 8am, at Ucha village Naka road in Benue State.
"I reliably heard the poor parents are planning to throw her away," he said.
"I was made to understand, that there was something like a boil on her forehead, after some time the boil like thing started flowing down until the eyes were covered. Hope this is not ZIKA virus? What could be the cause of such delivery anyways? Any Medical Dorctor in the house
