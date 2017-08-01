Photographer of the multi-coloured eyed Nigerian girl narrates how she was confronted by marketing women in Mile 12 over the girl's photos

I can't believe how ignorant and envious people can be... I went to meet peace where her mum sells Ugwu and I was almost eaten raw by the Ugwu sellers there... I was so disoriented!
Peace' Mum didn't complain, I already spoke with her Dad and he was grateful but these women couldn't hide their jealousy, they made a scene and almost tagged me a kidnapper...people started gathering.
The envious Ugwu women said they saw her pictures everywhere on the internet that she was too young, I asked them if she was too young to be successful?
These women were trying to convince her mum not to allow me take her to the studio for professional photos. They even blamed her for allowing me to take the pictures in the first place.
That's when it became so obvious that it was jealousy!
