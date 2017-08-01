Tuesday, 1 August 2017

Photographer of the multi-coloured eyed Nigerian girl narrates how she was confronted by marketing women in Mile 12 over the girl's photos


Over the weekend, a photographer shared beautiful photos of a girl with multi-coloured eyes named Peace who she met selling Ugwu with her mother at Mile 12 Market. She shared the photos online and it went viral. In an update today, the photographer said she went back there to meet the girl over the possibility of a proper photoshoot and maybe a modeling career but she was resisted by other market women who said the young girl was being exploited. Below is what the photographer wrote


I can't believe how ignorant and envious people can be... I went to meet peace where her mum sells Ugwu and I was almost eaten raw by the Ugwu sellers there... I was so disoriented!

Peace' Mum didn't complain, I already spoke with her Dad and he was grateful but these women couldn't hide their jealousy, they made a scene and almost tagged me a kidnapper...people started gathering.

The envious Ugwu women said they saw her pictures everywhere on the internet that she was too young, I asked them if she was too young to be successful?

These women were trying to convince her mum not to allow me take her to the studio for professional photos. They even blamed her for allowing me to take the pictures in the first place.

That's when it became so obvious that it was jealousy!
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Content.ad - new