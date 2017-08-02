Update: Police arrest four 'Yahoo boys' over the killing of popular Ghanaian IG user, DC Queen

Now, the new update says police in Dome-Kwabenya, a suburb of Accra have arrested four persons in connection with the brutal killing of the popular social media slay queen, whose real name is Lydia Ama Serwaa.
According to the police, the four, all suspected to be fraud boys, are James Opoku, Yussif Ahmed, Akwasi Adae as well as Muhammed Abdul-Sadeek who are currently in police custody assisting investigations.
DC Queen was widely known as a ‘party girl’ who gained social media attention by her raunchy snaps as well as posting several photos of herself at several parties.
