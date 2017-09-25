Monday, 25 September 2017

Lota Chukwu: Jenifa’s Diary ‘KIKI’ Undeniably Stunning In New Photos


Actress Lota Chukwu be giving us some old Hollywood glam in these new photos!

The mother of 3 who starred as ‘Kiki’ in Funke Akindele’s ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ kept it gorgeous in these shots from Aham Ibeleme.

Still Ageless and beautiful!

 
