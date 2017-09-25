Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Breaking News, Opinion on Entertainment, Celebrity News, Politics,Finance,& More!
Monday, 25 September 2017
Lota Chukwu: Jenifa’s Diary ‘KIKI’ Undeniably Stunning In New Photos
Actress Lota Chukwu be giving us some old Hollywood glam in these new photos!
The mother of 3 who starred as ‘Kiki’ in Funke Akindele’s ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ kept it gorgeous in these
shots from Aham Ibeleme.
Still Ageless and beautiful!
Source:
http://www.kevindjakporblog.com/2017/09/lota-chukwu-jenifas-diary-kiki.html#ixzz4thhgleYh
Posted by
Femebra Katinghan
at
08:16
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Content.ad - new
No comments:
Post a Comment