Harvey Weinstein responds to Lupita Nyong'o $exual harassment allegations

Weinstein denied the claims through a statement made by a representative, making her one of very few actors Weinstein has responded to directly - he also issued a response denying allegations made by Ashley Judd.
"Mr. Weinstein has a different recollection of the events, but believes Lupita is a brilliant actress and a major force for the industry," the statement reads "Last year, she sent a personal invitation to Mr. Weinstein to see her in her Broadway show Eclipsed."Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," the statement reads. "Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances."
