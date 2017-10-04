“I Have Been Doing It All Alone, You Were All Deceived By Music Videos And Pictures”- Paul Okoye

So, after Paul Okoye revealed to everyone that he made a really big mistake by allowing his brother, peter feature in HIS SONG, “BANK ALERT”, he has again confirmed that he has indeed been the brain behind most of PSquare’s hit songs.
This was revealed on twitter, after a follower pleaded with him to settle his dispute with his brother, Peter, as he can’t do it all alone.
Battle of who’s better than the other! Bro stop claiming superior here, you know you can’t do this without your brother. Stop this nonsense”, the Fan tweeted to Paul.and Paul responded thus;
“Lol been doing it alone .. y’all were only deceived by videos and pics”According to reports, Paul Okoye is believed to be the brain behind all the Psquare’ hit songs while Peter is known for the ‘spice’ he adds tothe music videos especially with the amazing dance steps.
See the exchange below;
