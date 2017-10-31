Gossip Nigeria Blog .
Tuesday, 31 October 2017
Oritsefemi and wife Nabila in beautiful new pre-wedding photos
Singer Oritsefemi and his wife,Nabila released pre-wedding photos for their white wedding on November 25th.
