Photos: Young Thug’s Fiancee Calls Him Out After Finding Out He Is Cheating On Her With Her Bestfriend, Leaks Their Sex Chat

Young Thug’s fiancees Jerrika Karlae has accused the rapper of cheating on her with her best friend, and she has their chat to prove the Fallegation.
Drama started when Jerrika discovered the rapper’s secret phone and searched through it, only to discover that her friend, whose identity she presently keeps from the media, has been engaging the rapper in explicit chats. Upset, Jerrika released the details on her SnapChat, stirring mixed reactions from fans of the rapper.
Sadly, this is not the first time the rapper would be cheating on Jerrika.
Though professes his love for her, even had gone at length to say he wishes to die on the day she dies, Young Thug reportedly still sneaks behind, as shown in an earlier drama in July of this year.
Now, Jerrika alleges that he has taken his antics up a notch by cheating with her own friends, and we wonder if this is the last straw that broke the camel’s back.
